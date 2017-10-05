Quizunderstood: Which country recently banned Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from entering?

1. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–2nd District, and two other members of Congress ran into trouble during their overseas fact-finding trip in late September, according to a Sept. 27 Honolulu Civil Beat article. Which nation banned Gabbard and her two colleagues from entering it?

A. Russia

B. Ukraine

C. Armenia

D. Azerbaijan

E. Iran

2. On Sept. 29, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, D–Hawaii, announced that the prestigious John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance grant would donate–through NOAA–nearly $200,000 to two programs in Hawaii. According to Hirono’s announcement, how much money has the Trump Administration budgeted for the Prescott grant next year?

A. $4 million

B. $3 million

C. $2 million

D. $1 million

E. $0

3. Visitor arrivals to Hawaii in August 2017 varied pretty widely from nations around the Pacific when compared to August 2016, the Hawaii Tourism Authority announced on Sept. 28. According to the HTA news release, which nation saw a 5.5 percent drop in arrivals from August 2016?

A. Australia

B. New Zealand

C. China

D. Taiwan

E. Korea

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–Azerbaijan

2: E–$0

3: C–Korea

Photo of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard courtesy U.S. Congress