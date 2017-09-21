Quizunderstood: What do you know about who’s taking over the Maui County Finance Department?

1. Maui Rep. Kaniela Ing, D–Kihei, is considering running for a new office in 2018, Honolulu Civil Beat reported on Sept. 7. What office is Ing considering?

A. Governor

B. Lt. Governor

C. State Senate

D. U.S. Rep. (1st District)

E. U.S. Rep. (2nd District)

2. On Sept. 14, county officials announced that Finance Director Danny Agsalog would resign, for personal reasons, effective the last day of September. They also announced that the Deputy Finance Director would take over. What’s the deputy director’s name?

A. Rowena Dagdag-Andaya

B. Cynthia Razo-Porter

C. Janice Shishido

D. Marc Takamori

E. Mark Walker

3. Hawaii’s unemployment rate was just 2.6 percent in August, the Associated Press reported on Sept. 14. According to that story, when was the last time the state’s unemployment rate was that low?

A. April 2006

B. April 2007

C. April 2008

D. April 2009

E. April 2010

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–U.S. Rep. (1st District)

2: E–Mark Walker

3: B–April 2007

Photo of Danny Agsalog courtesy County of Maui