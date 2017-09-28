Quizunderstood: What do you know about upcoming work on the Maui Veterans Cemetery?

1. On Sept. 20, County of Maui officials said that about 62,500 gallons of wastewater spilled into the ocean off Kahului Beach Road in Wailuku. Back in August, there was another sewage spill, this time into Kahului Harbor. How large was that August spill?

A. 48,000 gallons

B. 58,000 gallons

C. 68,000 gallons

D. 78,000 gallons

E. 88,000 gallons

2. On Sept. 22, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii, announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs would give Hawaii nearly $2 million for work on the Maui and Lanai Veterans Cemeteries. According to Schatz, part of the money will go to raising, cleaning and realigning how many headstones at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao?

A. 955

B. 1,055

C. 1,155

D. 1,255

E. 1,355

3. Construction of the Keopuolani Park “Hui Aloha” Playground Replacement project will start on Oct. 2, county officials said last week. The work will include the demolition of all existing play equipment at the park. When is the project scheduled to be complete?

A. Dec. 31, 2107

B. Jan. 31, 2018

C. Feb. 28, 2018

D. Mar. 31, 2018

E. Apr. 30, 2018

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: C–68,000 gallons

2: D–1,255

3: B–Jan. 31, 2018

Photo of Maui Veterans Cemetery: Forest & Kim Starr