Quizunderstood: What do you know about the Maui County Liquor Commission’s charter obligations?

1. The Maui County Charter states that the Liquor Commission should evaluate the performance of the Liquor Control Director every year, but on Jan. 11 The Maui News reported that the commission had finally finished its first evaluation of Director Glenn Mukai, who first took over in June 2016. According to the story, when was the last year the Commission performed an evaluation of the director?

A. 2016

B. 2015

C. 2014

D. 2013

E. Evaluation schmaluation

2. Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho, Jr., who is running for Hawaii Lieutenant Governor, held a meet-and-greet on Jan. 11 at which Maui location?

A. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

B. Maui Mall

C. ILWU Local 142 headquarters

D. Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

E. Kahului Carpet & Drapery

3. On Jan. 10, Rep. Joe Souki, D–Wailuku, announced that Gov. David Ige had approved capital improvement project money to improve the air conditioning at UH Maui College’s Ka‘aike and Paina Buildings. How much money was approved?

A. $100,000

B. $1.1 million

C. $2.1 million

D. $3.1 million

E. $4.1 million

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–2014

2: E–Kahului Carpet & Drapery

3: B–$1.1 million