Quizunderstood: What do you know about the Kaiwo Maru’s recent visit to Kahului?

1. On May 3, Hawai‘i Attorney General Russell Suzuki publicly thanked state officials for making progress on getting untested sexual assault kits–some of which date back to July 2017–to labs for testing. How many such kits did Hawai‘i officials finally get to a lab?

A. 213

B. 513

C. 814

D. 1,313

E. 1,513

2. On May 7, Honolulu Civil Beat reported on the campaign finances of U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–2nd District. According to the story, what percentage of her itemized campaign donations in the current two-year election cycle come from outside Hawai‘i?

A. 50 percent

B. 60 percent

C. 70 percent

D. 80 percent

E. 90 percent

3. The Japanese training ship Kaiwo Maru docked in Kahului Harbor on May 2. According to the May 3 Maui News, how many years has it been since the four-masted sailing ship visited Kahului?

A. 4 years

B. 14 years

C. 24 years

D. 34 years

E. 44 years

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

1: E–1,513

2: D–80 percent

3: C–24 years

Photo: Wikipedia