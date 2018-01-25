Quizunderstood: What do you know about the 2018 Women’s March on Maui?

1. About 5,000 people took part in the 2017 Women’s March on Maui. According to the Jan. 21 Maui News, about how many people were at the 2018 Women’s March on Maui, which took place on Jan. 20?

A. 5,000

B. 4,500

C. 4,000

D. 3,500

E. 3,000

2. On Jan. 19, Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa signed a sand mining moratorium bill. The Maui County Council had passed it on Jan. 5, with just two councilmembers voting no. One was Riki Hokama. Who was the other councilmember who voted no?

A. Mike White

B. Bob Carroll

C. Stacy Crivello

D. Yuki Lei Sugimura

E. Don Guzman

3. According to the Jan. 22 Maui News, what was the median price of a single-family home in Maui County at the end of 2017?

A. $495,000

B. $595,000

C. $695,000

D. $795,000

E. $895,000

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–3,500

2: D–Yuki Lei Sugimura

3: C–$695,000

Photo: Bryan Berkowitz