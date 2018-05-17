Quizunderstood: What do you know about Senator Brian Schatz’s May 10 announcement?

1. On May 10, Governor David Ige announced that Bruce Anderson, Ph.D, will take over as Director of Health (Dr. Virginia Pressler retires on June 1). Anderson previously served as Health Department Director under which governor?

A. Neil Abercrombie

B. Linda Lingle

C. Ben Cayetano

D. John Waihee III

E. George Ariyoshi

2. Also on May 10, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said that the Economic Development Administration would be giving some money to the University of Hawai‘i for the Maui Food Innovation Center (MFIC). How much money will the MFIC be getting?

A. $110,000

B. $210,000

C. $310,000

D. $410,000

E. $510,000

3. This year, the state Legislature appropriated $200,000 to install security cameras at which Maui school?

A. Maui High School

B. Baldwin High School

C. Lahainaluna High School

D. Maui Waena Intermediate School

E. Iao Intermediate School

See answers below:

1: C–Ben Cayetano

2: B–$210,000

3: E–Iao Intermediate School

Photo courtesy U.S. Senate