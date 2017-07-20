QuizUnderstood: What do you know about Molokai Airport improvements?

1. Molokai Airport will get more than $250,000 from the federal government, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono announced on July 17. According to Senator Hirono, what will that money go towards?

A. Runway repaving

B. New rescue vehicle

C. Restroom renovations

D. New runway sweeper

E. New security scanner



2. Eleven days prior to Senator Hirono’s announcement, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said that the Community Clinic of Maui would also get some money from the fed. How much is their grant?

A. $1,006,129

B. $1,218,436

C. $1,350,479

D. $1,550,673

E. $1,712,788

3. Musician Roland Cazimero died on July 16 at the age of 66. According to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser article published that day, in what year did he and his brother Robert start their iconic Brothers Cazimero duo?

A. 1970

B. 1973

C. 1975

D. 1978

E. 1980

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–New runway sweeper

2: C–$1,350,479

3: C–1975

Photo: aspengull/Wikimedia Commons