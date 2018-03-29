Quizunderstood: What do you know about Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa’s proposed budget?

1. During the Maui Police Department’s St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Campaign, the department issued 325 citations, the MPD announced on Mar. 23. How many actual impaired driving arrests did officers make that weekend, according to the department’s announcement?

A. 10

B. 18

C. 68

D. 104

E. 229

2. On Mar. 23. Mayor Alan Arakawa delivered a proposed $882.6 million budget for the County of Maui, which he called his “most aggressive budget to date.” How much does the budget appropriate for the proposed Wailuku Civic Hub, which Arakawa’s office describes as “the cornerstone of the redevelopment and revitalization of Wailuku Town for generations to come?”

A. $50,000

B. $3.7 million

C. $41.5 million

D. $81.2 million

E. $101 million

3. On Mar. 22, the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission released a new candidate committee organizational report for former Maui County Housing Department Director Alice Lee. What is Lee running for in the 2018 Election?

A. Maui County Mayor

B. Maui County Council, Wailuku seat

C. State Representative representing Wailuku

D. State Senate representing Wailuku

E. U.S. Congress representing Maui

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: A–10

2: D–$82.1 million

3: B–Maui County Council, Wailuku seat

Photo of Mayor Arakawa courtesy County of Maui