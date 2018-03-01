Quizunderstood: What do you know about Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa’s Prague Friendship announcement?

1. This week the House Health and Human Services and Judiciary Committees held a hearing on House Bill 2739. What does would this bill do?

A. Protects key provisions of the Affordable Care Act for Hawaii residents.

B. Guarantee family medical leave.

C. Legalize marijuana for recreational use.

D. Allow terminally ill patients to end their lives.

E. Ban AR-15-style guns.

2. A recent billion-dollar sale of three hotels to Host Hotels & Resorts included one Maui resort, according to the Feb. 23 Maui News. Which Maui hotel was part of the deal?

A. Grand Wailea

B. Andaz Maui

C. Hyatt Regency Maui

D. Westin Ka‘anapali

E. Ritz Carlton Kapalua

3. Mayor Alan Arakawa named Feb. 16 “Praha 1, Prague Friendship City Day,” according to a Feb. 22 county news release. In October 2017, Arakawa toured various European nations, including the Czech Republic. How much did that trip cost county taxpayers, according to the Nov. 30 Maui News?

A. Nearly $1,000

B. Nearly $2,000

C. Nearly $3,000

D. Nearly $4,000

E. Nearly $5,000

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–Allow terminally ill patients to end their lives.

2: B–Andaz Maui

3: E–Nearly $5,000

Photo courtesy County of Maui