Quizunderstood: What do you know about Maui candidate Tiare Lawrence’s 2016 campaign?

1. On Feb. 8, the Reason Foundation published a ranking of all 50 states’ highway systems. The ranking analysis touches on highway spending, bridge conditions, traffic fatalities, etc. North Dakota ranked first–where did Hawaii fall in the ranking?

A. 7th

B. 17th

C. 27th

D. 37th

E. 47th

2. On Feb. 7, Democrat Tiare Lawrence announced that she would once again run in the State House of Representatives District 12 seat. In 2016, Lawrence lost to incumbent Democrat Kyle Yamashita by how many votes?

A. 152

B. 252

C. 352

D. 452

E. 552

3. According to a Feb. 11 story in The Maui News, which Maui County Mayor candidate’s campaign has so far amassed the most cash on hand ($26,041)?

A. Elle Cochran

B. Don Guzman

C. Mike Victorino

D. Ricordo Medina

E. Ori Kopelman

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: E–47th

2: C–352

3: B–Don Guzman

Photo courtesy Tiare Lawrence