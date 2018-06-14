Quizunderstood: What do you know about last week’s wastewater overflow?

1. The Hawai‘i State Teachers Association released its 2018 endorsements last week. According to The Maui News, however, the union did not take a position on which significant race?

A. Governor

B. Lieutenant governor

C. 11th State House District (South Maui)

D. 9th State House District (Kahului, Puunene, Old Sand Hills and Maui Lani)

E. 8th State House District (Kahakuloa, Waihee, Waiehu, Puuohala, Wailuku and Waikapu)

2. On Thursday, Jun. 7, a wastewater overflow of about 1,944 gallons occurred at which location?

A. Wailuku

B. Kahului

C. Pa‘ia

D. Kihei

E. Lahaina

3. The winner of the grand prize in the 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Poetry Awards went to a student from which Maui County school?

A. Baldwin High School

B. Lokelani Intermediate School

C. Lanai High and Elementary School

D. Kaunakakai Elementary School

E. Hana High and Elementary School

See answers below

1. E – The HSTA took no position on the race for the 8th District State House seat vacated by Joe Souki.

2. B – The overflow was on Maalo Street in Kahului, reported at 8:45 p.m. and stopped by 10:30 p.m. The area was disinfected and the State DOH was notified.

3. D – Jantzen Mahiai-Paleka is a fifth grader at Kaunakakai Elementary School on Moloka‘i and wrote the award-winning poem, titled “Peace is home.”

Photo: Youtube