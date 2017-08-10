Quizunderstood: What do you know about Larry Ellison’s ag plans for Lanai?

1. On Aug. 3, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono announced that Maui Family Support Services would get an Early Head Start funding grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. How much will the Maui organization get?

A. $360,000

B. $740,000

C. $1.0 million

D. $1.3 million

E. $1.7 million

2. In an Aug. 6 Honolulu Star-Advertiser story, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who owns 98 percent of Lanai, said the island will soon include a $15 million high-tech greenhouse that will, he says, “transform agriculture.” According to the story, which of the following vegetables is NOT on the menu for Ellison’s new greenhouse?

A. Onions

B. Greens

C. Tomatoes

D. Herbs

E. Cucumbers

3. A Republican U.S. Congressional Representative has proposed a bill that would void any state gun control laws that are more stringent than federal laws (like Hawaii’s), according to an Aug. 3 Honolulu Civil Beat story. Who is the Congressional Representative?

A. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California

B. Rep. Chris Collins of New York

C. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho

D. Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina

E. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–$1.3 million

2: A–Onions

3: B–Rep. Chris Collins of New York

Photo: Hartmann Studios/Flickr