Quizunderstood: What do you know about how Rep. Joe Souki’s attorney defended him in the media

1. On Feb. 1, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser broke the story that former state Human Services Director Rachel Wong has filed a sexual harassment complaint against Rep. Joe Souki, D–Wailuku. While the story doesn’t detail the allegation(s) against Souki (Wong refused to recount them to the paper, saying she wants a state Ethics Commission investigation to run its course), it does contain a response from Michael Green, Souki’s attorney. Which of the following are actual quotes from Green included in the story?

A. “What she said was, they spoke, and he made some comment about being ‘perky,’ and I don’t know what that means, and it was three years ago, but when she went to shake his hand goodbye, I think he kissed her on the cheek.”

B. “She just decided now three years later that that must have been sexual harassment? It’s nuts.”

C. “They are coming out of the woodwork, man, they are coming, and not just for him, for everybody.”

D. All of the above

E. A and B only

2. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Visitor Statistics Results for 2017, which were released on Jan. 31, visitors from which of the following nations spent the most per person in Hawaii last year ($338/person)?

A. Japan

B. China

C. Canada

D. Australia

E. Korea

3. On Feb. 2, Hawaii Attorney General (and 1st District Congressional candidate) Doug Chin agreed to take over as Lieutenant Governor. The same day, Governor David Ige appointed Deputy Attorney General Russell Suzuki to be Acting Attorney General. According to a news release sent out that day by the AG’s office, how long has Suzuki been a Deputy Attorney General?

A. 6 years

B. 16 years

C. 26 years

D. 36 years

E. 46 years

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–All of the above

2: B–China

3: D–36 years

Photo of Rep. Joe Souki courtesy State of Hawaii