Quizunderstood: What do you know about Hawaii AG Doug Chin’s decision to resign?

1. Timeshares in Hawaii had a 90.1 percent occupancy rate during the third quarter of 2017, according to a Jan. 4 news release from the Hawaii Tourism Authority. What was the state’s hotel occupancy rate during that same period?

A. 90.6 percent

B. 88.1 percent

C. 87.7 percent

D. 84.2 percent

E. 81.4 percent

2. On Jan. 7, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin announced that he would resign, effective Mar. 15, to focus on his campaign for the 1st District Congressional seat (currently held by Rep. Colleen Hanabusa). According to a Honolulu Civil Beat story posted that day, who recommended to Chin that he resign?

A. Gov. David Ige

B. Senator Mazie Hirono

C. Senator Brian Schatz

D. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa

E. Chin’s father

3. State Rep. Justin Woodson, D–Kahului, held a campaign fundraiser at the Hawaii State Art Museum’s cafe Artizen by MW in Honolulu on Dec. 28, 2017. According to the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission, what was the minimum contribution Woodson’s campaign called for to go to the event?

A. $50/person

B. $100/person

C. $150/person

D. $200/person

E. $250/person

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: E–81.4 percent

2: D–Rep. Colleen Hanabusa

3: E–$250/person

Photo of Doug Chin courtesy State of Hawaii