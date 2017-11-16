Quizunderstood: What do you know about Gov. David Ige’s latest fundraisers?

1. According to the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission, Governor David Ige held a campaign fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 13 at the Waialae Country Club. What was the suggested contribution to get into the event?

A. $50/person

B. $100/person

C. $500/person

D. $1,000/person

E. $2,000/person

2. Island Air ended all operations on Friday, Nov. 10. According to the multiple news accounts of the closure, how long was the airline in business?

A. 17 years

B. 27 years

C. 37 years

D. 47 years

E. 57 years

3. On the Nov. 17 Maui County Council agenda, the Fire Chief asks for authorization to accept a bunch of pairs of donated Olukai shoes for the Ocean Safety Bureau. How many pairs of shoes were donated?

A. 75

B. 101

C. 143

D. 183

E. 206

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–$1,000/person

2: C–37 years

3: D–183

Photo of Governor David Ige courtesy State of Hawaii