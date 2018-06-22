Quizunderstood: What do you know about a lawsuit filed against Alan Arakawa and the County of Maui?

1. Areas of Kahului Community Center and Wells Park will be closed until Sept. 30 because of what?

A. Playground installation

B. Tennis court resurfacing

C. Irrigation installation

D. Security concerns

E. Grass maintenance

2. Governor Ige’s request for what was approved by President Trump on Jun. 14?

A. Public assistance for those affected by lava flows on the Big Island

B. Public assistance for those affected by Kaua‘i flooding

C. Public assistance for those affected by O‘ahu flooding

D. Individual assistance for those who lost homes and property on the Big Island

E. Individual assistance for those who lost homes and property on Kaua‘i

3. According to The Maui News, a lawsuit filed by Film Commissioner Harry Donenfeld against Maui County and Mayor Alan Arakawa cost the County about how much?

A. $36,800

B. $60,000

C. $96,800

D. $156,800

E. $216,800

See answers below

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Answers:

1. B – Tennis court resurfacing.

2. D – Individual assistance for those who lost homes and property as a result of Kilauea lava flows.

3. D – $156,815.33. The settlement to Donenfeld was for $60,000; the remainder of the cost was for legal fees. Arakawa maintained that he was in the right, but that settlement was the cheapest option.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons