Quizunderstood: Surprise! Trump’s been violating the constitution… what for?

1. In a decision that could affect all elected officials, a federal court ruled that Donald Trump could not do what, as it violates the First Amendment?

A. Discredit the press

B. Give statements to the media under a fake name

C. Block users on Twitter

D. Make false claims

E. Separate children from their parents at the southern border

2. Sherry Alu Campagna, considered a long-shot candidate in the 2018 race for Hawai‘i’s second congressional district against incumbent Tulsi Gabbard, picked up an endorsement from which union last week?

A. The Hawai‘i Government Employees Association (HGEA)

B. The United Public Workers (UPW)

C. The University of Hawai‘i Professional Assembly (UHPA)

D. The Hawai‘i Carpenter’s Union

E. The Hawai‘i State Teachers Association (HSTA)

3. The public is advised to avoid Cove Beach Park until further notice because of:

A. Dangerous breaks

B. High bacteria levels

C. Strong currents

D. Shark sightings

E. Turtle nesting season

See below for answers

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Answers

1. C–Block users on Twitter. The judge ruled that Trump’s feed is a public forum operated by the government.

2. E–The Hawai‘i State Teachers Association (HSTA). According to the Civil Beat, the HSTA noted Campagna’s support for smaller class sizes, residential taxes to fund education and increasing teacher pay. The union also accused Gabbard of not taking a strong stance in fighting for human and civil rights

3. B–High bacteria levels. Enterococci was measured at 2005 per 100 milliliters, exceeding the safe threshold level of 130 per 100 milliliters.

Photo: Forest and Kim Starr