QuizUnderstood: How much do you know about the new ‘Hawaiian’ American Girl Doll?

1. On Aug. 21, American Girl started selling a new doll that was representative of “a Hawaiian girl growing up on the island of Oahu in 1941.” The doll’s first name is Nanea, and it retails for $115. What is the doll’s last name?

A. Yamauchi

B. Santos

C. Mendoza

D. Mitchell

E. Nawahi

2. The Aug. 22 Maui County Council agenda included a communication from the Maui Police Chief saying he will spend $7,452.03 in Federal Forfeiture Funds. What does the chief intend to buy for the department’s Wailuku patrol division?

A. Motorcycle

B. All terrain vehicle

C. Segway

D. Radio equipment

E. Ice machine

3. The 2016 State of Hawaii Data Book came out last week, and is packed with all sorts of fascinating stats about life in Hawaii. For instance, according to the book, as of 2015 18.53 percent of the U.S. population had no internet access whatsoever. What percentage of the population in Hawaii lacks internet access?

A. 14.08 percent

B. 16.38 percent

C. 18.92 percent

D. 20.42 percent

E. 22.73 percent

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–Mitchell

2: B–All terrain vehicle

3: A–14.08 percent

Photo courtesy American Girl