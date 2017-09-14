Quizunderstood: How much do you know about the DACA program in Hawaii?

1. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Maui County Planning Department officials held a public meeting on how transportation issues relate to the West Maui Community Plan. When was the West Maui Community Plan adopted?

A. 1976

B. 1986

C. 1996

D. 2006

E. 2016

2. Last week, President Donald Trump said that he would terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects many undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. On Sept. 6, Gov. David Ige announced that Hawaii would join 15 other states in suing the federal government to preserve the DACA program. According to Attorney General Doug Chin’s office, how many DACA grantees live in Hawaii?

A. 6

B. 60

C. 600

D. 6,000

E. 60,000

3. On Sept. 5, Gov. Ige signed SB 4, which funds light rail in Honolulu, in part through a one percent increase in the transient accommodations tax (TAT) for the next 13 years. Two Maui Representatives voted no on the bill. One was Lynn DeCoite. Who was the other Representative?

A. Kaniela Ing

B. Angus McKelvey

C. Joe Souki

D. Justin Woodson

E. Kyle Yamashita

See answers below:

