Quizunderstood: Do you know who wants to take over Joe Souki’s seat?

1. On Apr. 1, The Maui News reported that the Maui County Democratic Party has begun calling for candidates to replace Rep. Joe Souki, D–Wailuku, who resigned recently following a scathing state Ethics report on his alleged sexual harassment. Which of these individuals is NOT mentioned in the story as having pulled nomination papers for the job?

A. Lynn Araki-Regan, chief of staff to Mayor Alan Arakawa

B. Richard Abbett, who unsuccessfully challenged Souki in the 2016 Primary Election

C. Troy Hashimoto, executive assistant to Maui County Councilmember Mike White

D. Mary Wagner, official with county Department of Management

E. Dain Kane, former Maui County Councilmember

2. The Hawaii Tourism Authority released visitor stats for February on Mar. 29. According to the HTA numbers, how much did visitors from Utah increase in February 2018 over February 2017?

A. 7.8 percent

B. 10.2 percent

C. 13.1 percent

D. 15.3 percent

E. 21.2 percent

3. A proposed zipline operation on Lower Ulumalu in Haiku is very controversial with North Shore residents, KITV4 reported on Mar. 30. How many lines does the new operation call for?

A. Two

B. Four

C. Six

D. Eight

E. Ten

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: B–Richard Abbett, who unsuccessfully challenged Souki in the 2016 Primary Election

2: E–21.2 percent

3: D–Eight

Photo courtesy Joesouki.com