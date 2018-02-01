Quizunderstood: Do you know what Shan Tsutsui will do now that he’s no longer Hawaii Lieutenant Governor?

1. On Jan. 31, Shan Tsutsui resigned as Hawaii Lieutenant Governor. What is he going to do now now?

A. Run for Maui County Mayor.

B. Join a government affairs firm.

C. Start a nonprofit organization.

D. Start a small business.

E. Go fishin’.

2. Two utility-scale solar projects are expected to come online early this year, The Maui News reported on Jan. 25. According to that story, what was the projects’ original “guaranteed commercial operations date?”

A. Dec. 31, 2018

B. Dec. 31, 2017

C. Dec. 31, 2016

D. Dec. 31, 2015

E. Dec. 31, 2014

3. On Jan. 27, Hawaii News Now reported that there have been eight fatalities in water-related incidents on Maui during the last two weeks. Of those deaths, how many took place on beaches without lifeguards?

A. Eight

B. Seven

C. Six

D. Five

E. Four

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: B–Join a government affairs firm.

2: C–Dec. 31, 2016

3: B–Seven

Photo of Shan Tsutsui courtesy State of Hawaii