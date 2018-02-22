Quizunderstood: Do you know how many people speak Hawaiian today?

1. On Feb. 16, Governor David Ige declared 2018 the “Year of the Hawaiian” (the state Senate passed a resolution last year requesting this declaration). According to a governor’s office press release sent out that day, about how many people speak Hawaiian today?

A. “More than 5,000”

B. “More than 10,000”

C. “More than 15,000”

D. “More than 20,000”

E. “More than 25,000”

2. The Maui News reported on Feb. 17 that Councilmember Don Guzman officially filed to be a Maui Mayor candidate. According to the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission’s latest reports, how much money does Guzman’s campaign currently have?

A. $16,041.22

B. $26,041.22

C. $36,041.22

D. $46,041.22

E. $56,041.22

3. On Feb. 16, Pacific Business News reported that television producer Byron Allen has purchased a 7,331-square-foot home in South Maui for $22.8 million. According to the story, how much did seller MGN Hawaii Land Investments spend on the property when it bought it in 2012?

A. $3 million

B. $5 million

C. $7 million

D. $9 million

E. $11 million

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–“More than 20,000”

2: B–$26,041.22

3: D–$9 million

Photo of Gov. David Ige courtesy State of Hawaii