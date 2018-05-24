Quizunderstood: Did the County Council vote to increase our gas tax?!

1. True or False: During a May 18 meeting, the County Council voted to increase the tax on gasoline and diesel fuel.

A. True

B. False

C. That’s why gas prices are too damn high!

2. In a call for support, Senator Mazie Hirono spoke on the Senate floor last week and cited the importance of local journalism.

A. Climate change mitigation

B. Net neutrality

C. Gun control

D. Income equality

E. Conservation

3. A Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission complaint filed on May 15 against South Maui State Rep. Kaniela Ing included claims that Ing failed to disclose certain campaign payments and expenditures, among other violations. Rounded to the nearest thousand, how much does the complaint say he failed to report?

A. $10,000

B. $29,000

C. $88,000

D. $116,000

E. $204,000

Scroll down to see answers:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

1. B–False. In fact, the council voted to reverse a $.005 per gallon increase.

2. B–Net neutrality. “These news outlets depend on a free and open internet,” Hirono said.

3. D–$116,000. The commission recommended Ing pay $15,422 in fines and reimburse his campaign $2,344.

Photo: pixabay