The other story at Mayor Victorino’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation was the group of about 10 protestors who gathered to urge the mayor to remove Patrick Wong from his position as corporation counsel. Until Tuesday, Wong, once the county’s top civil attorney, was on paid administrative leave following his arrest for abuse of a household member.

On April 9, one month following Wong’s arrest, Victorino accepted Wong’s resignation and nominated Moana Lutey to serve as corporation counsel. Lutey, a longtime deputy corporation counsel, will now seek to earn the support of a majority of the Maui County Council.

In a statement, the mayor’s Public Information Office said that Victorino accepted Wong’s resignation “after reviewing the results of the police investigation that led the state Department of the Attorney General to decline prosecution.”

“I believe it is in the best interest of the Department of Corporation Counsel and the people of Maui County for Mr. Wong to step down at this time,” Victorino said. “My prayer today is that everyone will be able to heal, find peace, and move on.”

That’s cool, but how about that $12,000 that Wong made while on paid administrative leave?