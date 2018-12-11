Attend a Nisei Veterans Leadership Series Lunch at Kahili Golf Course on Sunday, December 16th. For this edition, the guest speaker will be Linda Lingle (Governor of Hawai‘i from 2002-2010). Lingle will share thoughts and observations on leadership. She’ll also welcome governors Ariyoshi, Waihee, Ige, and Abercrombie. Ticket price includes a buffet lunch. Call or email [email protected] for tickets. $35. 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-244-6862; kahiligolf.com
photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
