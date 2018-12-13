Mayor-elect Mike Victorino announces leadership selections, six carryovers from the Arakawa Administration

The fear expressed by many during election season that a Victorino Administration would become the Arakawa Administration version 4.0 is being slowly realized, starting with Mayor-elect Mike Victorino’s announcement of appointees to key leadership positions within his administration. On Monday, Victorino named the following selections:

• Sandy Baz, director of Department of Management

• David Goode, director of Department of Public Works

• John D. Kim, prosecuting attorney

• Michele McLean, director of Department of Planning

• Michael Miyamoto, director of Department of Environmental Management

• Jeff Pearson, director of Department of Water Supply

• Karla Peters, director of Department of Parks and Recreation

• Marci Sato, director of Department of Finance

• William Spence, director of Department of Housing and Human Concerns

• Marc Takamori, director of Department of Transportation

• Deidre Tegarden, chief of staff

• Patrick Wong, corporation counsel

Sandy Baz, David Goode, John D. Kim, Michele McLean, William Spence, and Pat Wong also served in leadership positions within the Arakawa Administration. This is a sign of business as usual, with one significant difference when Victorino officially files these appointments: The Maui County Council will have a say in their approval.

Following a 2016 County Charter amendment, the council will be able to vote to approve or deny the appointments. For the new ‘Ohana Coalition majority in the council, which has voiced opposition to the “good ol’ boy” network that has run Maui County politics for decades, appointment confirmations will likely be some of the first significant agenda items that will determine the functioning, tone, and style of the county’s administration. Stay tuned.