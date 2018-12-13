Maui Time

You are here: Home / News / Politics / Mayor-elect Mike Victorino announces leadership selections, six carryovers from the Arakawa Administration

Mayor-elect Mike Victorino announces leadership selections, six carryovers from the Arakawa Administration

by Leave a Comment

Mayor-elect Mike Victorino

The fear expressed by many during election season that a Victorino Administration would become the Arakawa Administration version 4.0 is being slowly realized, starting with Mayor-elect Mike Victorino’s announcement of appointees to key leadership positions within his administration. On Monday, Victorino named the following selections:

Sandy Baz, director of Department of Management

David Goode, director of Department of Public Works

John D. Kim, prosecuting attorney

Michele McLean, director of Department of Planning

Michael Miyamoto, director of Department of Environmental Management

Jeff Pearson, director of Department of Water Supply

Karla Peters, director of Department of Parks and Recreation

Marci Sato, director of Department of Finance

William Spence, director of Department of Housing and Human Concerns

Marc Takamori, director of Department of Transportation

Deidre Tegarden, chief of staff

Patrick Wong, corporation counsel

Sandy Baz, David Goode, John D. Kim, Michele McLean, William Spence, and Pat Wong also served in leadership positions within the Arakawa Administration. This is a sign of business as usual, with one significant difference when Victorino officially files these appointments: The Maui County Council will have a say in their approval.

Following a 2016 County Charter amendment, the council will be able to vote to approve or deny the appointments. For the new ‘Ohana Coalition majority in the council, which has voiced opposition to the “good ol’ boy” network that has run Maui County politics for decades, appointment confirmations will likely be some of the first significant agenda items that will determine the functioning, tone, and style of the county’s administration. Stay tuned.

Comments

comments