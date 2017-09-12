Mayor Alan Arakawa’s Community Budget Meetings on Maui

Mayor Alan Arakawa’s Community Budget Meetings will happen at various locations from Monday, Sept. 18 until Tuesday, Oct. 3. The meetings are hosted by the mayor and his administration, and the community is invited to present comments and suggestions for the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. Schedule: Sept. 18: 5:30pm. Haiku Community Center, (Pilialoha St., Haiku); Sept. 19 5:30pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); Oct. 2: 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Oct. 3: 5:30pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); Mauicounty.us/2018budget
Photo courtesy County of Maui
Comments