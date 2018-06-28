Maui Time

You are here: Home / News / Politics / MauiTime Walk Story: 2018 Candidate for County Council (Hana) Shane Sinenci

MauiTime Walk Story: 2018 Candidate for County Council (Hana) Shane Sinenci

by Leave a Comment

Watch MauiTime Walk Story with Maui County Council candidate for Hana seat Shane Sinenci and MauiTime editor Axel Beers

Comments

comments