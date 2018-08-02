MauiTime endorses Trinette Furtado for councilmember (Makawao, Ha‘iku, Pa‘ia) in 2018 Primary Election

Trinette Furtado is an activist and a fresh voice running on a platform of putting people before politics. While Mike Molina deserves credit for introducing the plastic bag ban years ago, Trinette has shown that she has been looking at the larger picture and thought about ways to enact change during her time working for Councilmember Alika Atay. She has boldly discussed taking steps to incentivize developers while holding them accountable, addressing the burdens of growing tourism, and using taxes to ensure that the costs of visitors don’t unfairly damage the quality of life for residents.

Furtado has also elaborated on the need to examine the budget carefully to ensure that there isn’t any duplicate or wasteful spending, and that government resources are spent wisely. In his interview, Mike Molina himself admitted to us that he’s not the best with numbers and backed off from making a statement about whether he would support tiered property tax rates in a progressive manner (like Arakawa proposed, where median properties would see no changes, lower priced would see reductions, properties priced greater than $1.5 million would see increases). Scrapping this source of income cost the county $331 million. We want representatives who will boldly support the community, so we endorse Trinette Furtado.

–

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.