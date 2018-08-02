MauiTime endorses Tina Wildberger for state representative, Dist. 11 (Kihei, Wailea, Makena) in 2018 Primary Election

The race for Kaniela Ing’s seat pits Tina Wildberger against longtime political player Don Couch and newcomer Lee Myrick. We like both Couch and Myrick, but again it comes down to our perception of strength of conviction in a vision that we believe in. In our interviews, Tina Wildberger showed the greatest grasp of political trends and the possibilities to address these within a local context.

Wildberger has a background including fighting for clean air, providing a $15 minimum wage in her small business, and community organizing that gives us an idea of the types of legislation she would work on in the legislature. Tina identifies as a progressive democratic socialist, a political group gaining members in the U.S. who believe that the richest country in the world should be able to provide for the basic needs of its people. At this point in history, we believe that we need more representatives with these values.

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.