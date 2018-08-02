MauiTime endorses Tamara Paltin for councilmember (West Maui) in 2018 Primary Election

Paltin is a longtime activist and Maui County lifeguard. She took her love for Maui, the ocean, and the environment and applied it to a community cause, The Save Honolua Coalition. Her passion took her from an average county worker, to someone who questioned how decisions were made, to a community member actively participating and testifying in County Council meetings. Now she is running for office to champion the cause of “preserving the land and making it healthy.” These kinds of inspiring stories of everyday people stepping up to make a difference, prioritizing the health of the land over corporate development, are what we want in our County Council.

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.