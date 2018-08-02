MauiTime endorses Sherry Alu Campagna for U.S. representative (District II) in 2018 Primary Election

While we support many of the incumbent Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s views regarding issues such as campaign finance reform, reigning in U.S. interventionism, criminal justice reform, and rescheduling cannabis, we find her refusal to debate in a public forum indefensible, especially when you consider that she strongly advocated for more debates between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton during 2015-2016. Hawai‘i outside urban Oahu and Honolulu (aka Congressional District II) has long been concerned with ensuring that they have a voice in government, and we deserve a representative that is accountable to the people and unafraid to take live, unscreened questions.

Sherry Alu Campagna has demonstrated herself to be capable, with a background and reputation that should not be written off. She is an environmental scientist and a progressive serving as a commissioner on the Hawai‘i Commission on the Status of Women. She has reaffirmed her commitment to representing the people of Congressional District II without the ulterior motives for political gain that are attributed to Rep. Gabbard for regularly taking the limelight on issues not generally within the realm of a U.S. Rep. Ultimately, we believe that Campagna would continue to advance progressive goals within the U.S. House of Representatives while being more accountable and responsive to the people she represents.

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.