MauiTime endorses Lynn DeCoite for state representative, Dist. 13 (Ha‘iku, Hana, Kaupo, Kipahulu, Nahiku, Pa‘ia, Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Molokini) in 2018 Primary Election

Lynn DeCoite is running against John-Bull English, a political newcomer who has earned publicity for his upcycled campaign signs. We love the aesthetic, but don’t see enough of a reason in his background or vision to upset the incumbent Lynn DeCoite. DeCoite is a smart representative with ties to the community who has consistently supported education, local agricultural production, funding to her district, and cannabis legalization. We would like to see her continue this work.

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.