MauiTime endorses Keani Rawlins-Fernandez for councilmember (Moloka‘i) in 2018 Primary Election

This is another race that comes down to vision. By our measure, Stacy Crivello, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez’s opponent and the incumbent for this seat, has done a fine job as a councilmember. However, in discussing the county, we believe that Keani has the intelligence, skill, and vision to advocate for smart and positive ordinances in Maui County. Crivello, on the other hand, said that the budget was balanced “awesomely” – something we disagree with.

Keani has worked with the Hawaii Center for Food Safety, Councilmember Elle Cochran, and State Rep. Jarrett Keohokalole. She’s studied environmental law, Native Hawaiian Law, and business administration, so we believe in her ability to legislate and work within the council framework. Further, Rawlins-Fernandez highlights issues that matter. In her Walk Story, Keani talked about bringing video chat to working, isolated, and immobile people to encourage their engagement in local government. She also brought attention to the need to preserve the subsistence economy on Moloka‘i. These are both conversations we’d love to have, and Keani is a candidate that we’d love to hear more from.

–

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.