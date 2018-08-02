MauiTime endorses J. Kalani English for state senator, Dist. 7 (Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe) in 2018 Primary Election

English is an experienced legislator who currently serves as senate majority leader. It’s significant that Maui retains an experienced politician at the legislature in a leadership position who has a strong understanding of the culture of the district he represents. His legislative record is solid, showing continued efforts to address kupuna care, education, and climate change. His challenger, Michael Tengan, is someone we would like to see more in the future, but presently we don’t think he has the experience and background that warrant ousting an incumbent who we see as a consistent and effective legislator.

–

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.