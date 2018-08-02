MauiTime endorses Elle Cochran for mayor in 2018 Primary Election

For our endorsement, this race is between Elle Cochran and Don Guzman. Victorino, while being the candidate you’d probably most like to show up at your kid’s baseball game, has said things like, “I take money from everybody,” which is concerning to anyone who considers that money comes with strings attached. As far as we can tell, Mike’s vision is simply to bring in as much money as possible to Maui – and it shows, if you look at his campaign financing and the amount of funds coming from off-island.

We want an alternative to sprawling development and business as usual, and we believe that Elle Cochran is the most vocal and committed proponent towards advancing the causes of cultural preservation and environmental legislation. Guzman, while undoubtedly a skilled legislator with well-thought ideas that we appreciate, positions himself as compromising during a time when the needs of our community and environment require a strong conviction. Elle Cochran is clear-voiced in prioritizing preservation of cultural resources (like iwi kupuna in the Central Maui Inland Sand), managing the costs of the tourism industry, growing affordable housing for residents, and caring for the ‘aina. Our greatest reservation is that we have yet to see her leadership and administrative ability in an executive position such as the mayor’s. However, because we believe in her vision for Maui and the importance of keeping culture, nature, and tourism management at the front of the political conversation, our vote goes to Elle Cochran for mayor.

–

Early voting is available until August 9. Primary Election Day will be on August 11 from 7am to 6pm. Visit elections.hawaii.gov to learn more.