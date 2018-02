Sick of traffic? Then you might want to attend this Maui Transportation Meeting at the Kahului Community Center on Friday, Feb. 9 and make your voice heard. It’s the last of five meetings that have recently taken place around Maui. You’ll see and hear the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization’s project plans that pertain to new state and county roadways. Free. 6pm. Kahului Community Center (275 Uhu St., Kahului); Mauimpo.org

Photo: Stanley Nguma/Pexels