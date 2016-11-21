Maui Time

Maui Rep. Angus McKelvey criticizes U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for not denouncing Stephen Bannon

Angered by multiple news reports that U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–Hawaii, didn’t sign a letter with 169 of her Congressional colleagues denouncing President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of white nationalist Stephen Bannon to be his “chief strategist,” Hawaii Rep. Angus McKelvey, D–West Maui, sent Gabbard a letter of his own. The strongly worded letter criticizes Gabbard for not standing stronger against Bannon’s extremism and support for white supremacists.

As you are aware, Mr. Bannon–the former executive of Breitbart News, has earned a reputation as a racist xenophobe who promotes anti-Semitism and takes a radical approach to illegal immigration,” McKelvey says in his Nov. 17 letter (there’s a link to the complete letter at the end of this post). This flies in the face of what Democrats–particular Hawaii Democrats–stand for. In fact, criticism of Bannon appears to come from both Democrats and Republicans alike. The House Democrats’ opposition letter cites praises on Bannon’s appointment from white nationalist leaders, representing organizations such as the KKK and the Nazi Party, as disturbing. Indeed, this is beyond disturbing. This is something that everyone in America should find reprehensible especially here in Hawaii as we are living, breathing tapestry of a multitude of cultures and races.”

Gabbard’s office has not responded to repeated voicemails and emails asking why she didn’t sign the Bannon letter. On the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, Gabbard met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Multiple news organizations reported that Gabbard’s under consideration for a possible job at the Departments of State or Defense or as a possible UN Ambassador (click here for our story on the meeting). Her post-meeting statement mentioned only that she discussed foreign affairs with Trump.

But all of that happened after McKelvey sent his letter.

“All of this begs the question of why you–an elected Democrat representing constituents in a highly Democrat district–support an individual who has a propensity for racism, antiimmigration [sic], anti-Semitism, and ties to White Supremacists groups,” McKelvey added in his Nov. 17 letter. “Your silence on this issue also infers to many that you would rather see our country continue its current course of disorder and turmoil instead of unity for the good of all the people.”

Reached by phone, McKelvey said he hasn’t received any response from Gabbard to his letter. “I’m shocked,” he said of the whole affair. “I’m stunned. If she had campaigned on this, I think Shay [Chan Hodges, Gabbard’s primary election challenger] would have won. Someone has to call her out. Her agenda has been the Tulsi agenda, not our agenda.”

    Tulsi is losing all her battles and bringing nothing to Hawaii. Aside from her flirtation with Trump back in November, her efforts to end war in Syria are ineffective (conflict is escalating under Trump), and she was foolishly touting a Cannabis relaxation bill at the exact time Trump and Ryan were attempting to kill the Affordable Care Act (which many Hawaiians depend on). We need Tulsi to focus on the needs of Hawaiians during the occupation of our White House by the corrupt Trump regime. That is the best way she can serve her constituents.

    How about actually reporting something positive about Tulsi for a change like her supporting the Standing Rock Sioux and their protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Or does that not fit your bias? And what an idiot McKelvey is, “would rather see our country continue its current course of disorder and turmoil” He is the one trying to promote an agenda and gin up the press.

    This is shameless grandstanding on the part of Rep. McKelvey. Tulsi has consistently spoken out against the illegal war to remove Assad for a long time now. If the U.S. had not illegally, secretly used the C.I.A. and U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund and train the Islamic extremists (i.e. “moderate”) groups who want to overthrow Assad, there wouldn’t be 400,000 Syrians dead right now and a million plus refugees. All the devastating war pics you see on TV are a direct result of U.S. foreign policy of allying with Turkey and Saudi Arabia to remove Assad and empower the Islamic extremists who will take over the nation if Assad goes down, giving the Islamic extremists even more power, more land and making the world a much more dangerous place.

    I’m thankful Tulsi has the maturity, integrity and intelligence to know that know that the election is over and it’s time to focus on the issues that matter. Of course I’m not surprised there is someone like Rep. McKelvey who wants to ride on Tulsi’s coattails. It’s a disservice to Hawai’i, to America, to the people of Syria and to the members of our armed forces to suggest that Tulsi, as a veteran, a member of Congress who sits on the powerful Foreign Afffairs committee, should decline to speak with the Commander in Chief for the next 4 years!

    The article forgot to mention Clinton’s supporters, Communists, anarchists, Jihadist sympathizers, urban criminals/looters, people here illegally. etc etc.

    People are sick and tired of Invade-the-world-Invite-the-world.

    Bannon isn’t a white supremacist.

    http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/steve-bannon-trump-tower-interview-trumps-strategist-plots-new-political-movement-948747

    “I’m not a white nationalist, I’m a nationalist. I’m an economic
    nationalist,” he tells me. “The globalists gutted the American working
    class and created a middle class in Asia. The issue now is about
    Americans looking to not get **** over. If we deliver” — by “we” he
    means the Trump White House — “we’ll get 60 percent of the white vote,
    and 40 percent of the black and Hispanic vote and we’ll govern for 50
    years.”