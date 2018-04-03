Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa to hold $1,000/person fundraiser at swanky Waikiki restaurant

Though he’s only running for the Kahului seat on the Maui County Council, soon-to-be-termed-out Mayor Alan Arakawa will hold a $1,000/person fundraiser with Honolulu’s wealthy and powerful on Wednesday, April 11, according to a campaign notice recently posted by the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission. Organized by the developer Stanford S. Carr, the fundraiser will take place at Michel’s at the Colony Surf, a glamorous French restaurant in Waikiki.

Michel’s at the Colony Surf? Dayum!

“Michel’s at the Colony Surf has been inspiring romance since 1962,” states the restaurant’s website. “At the foot of Diamond Head just outside of Waikiki we offer the island’s best oceanfront view of sunset and the Honolulu city lights. Our delectable French haute cuisine with island flair is complemented by impeccable service.”

Jeff Peterson sometimes plays there. Robin Leach, whose insufferable 1980s television show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous shamelessly worshipped at the feet of the world’s elite, raved about the place. And next week, one of the state’s most powerful land developers will host a fundraiser for Arakawa there.

Given the “haute” venue for the fundraiser, we’re hoping Arakawa shows up dressed in his old powdered wig and costume from his one-night-only appearance in the 2014 comedy The Worthmores (as pictured above), but we highly doubt it.

Photo: Jack Grace