Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa complains about County Council cutting $2.5 million Project Aloha–which still has no plan

What is it with Mayor Alan Arakawa’s obsession about banishing Maui’s homeless to Old Maui High School, a 23-acre venue on the far side of traffic-clogged Paia with no sewer, water or social services? The lame duck mayor emphasized the “lame” part of that title this week by pontificating in a Maui News opinion piece about the County Council’s decision to cut the $2.5 million Arakawa had proposed giving to Project Aloha, a “project” that currently consists of the name, Project Aloha, and a three-page proposal that looks like the result of a hastily convened brainstorming session.

“We need this project and more like it on Maui,” the Mayor scolded.

Is he kidding? In March, when MauiTime interviewed John Tomaso, the man who brought Arakawa the Project Aloha idea, he admitted that the idea was barely formulated. Tomaso is the executive director of Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Development, a non-profit that usually acts as a fiscal agent for groups that don’t have non-profit status. He acknowledged that his organization was a relative newcomer to homeless issues. He also acknowledged that he didn’t know how much the project would cost, how many homeless he could actually accommodate and admitted, “I don’t have—in the Western way—a plan.”

Two months later, Tomaso still doesn’t have a plan, he said in an interview this week. He also said he had nothing to do with the $2.5 million figure that was buried in a footnote near the end of the budget—a shadowy area usually visited only by policy wonks. How did the mayor arrive at that figure, Tomaso was asked. “I don’t know, this is the mayor’s budget,” Tomaso said. “We don’t have anything right now.”

Apparently, the mayor wasn’t going to let a silly detail like no plan from the non-profit he’s designated to run Project Aloha stand in the way of asking the council for $2.5 million to get the ball rolling. His plan, which he presented at the end of the very, very long County Council Budget & Finance Committee hearing on April 17, consisted of a map of Old Maui High and three pages of “proposal.” It called for $1.8 million to be spent on bringing modular homes to the Hamakuapoko campus and another $650,000 for “site prep.” Those were the only numbers in the plan (this page of the plan is reprinted below).

Tomaso, the man he designated as the leader of Project Aloha in his State of the County address, was nowhere to be seen.

[Editor’s note: This story was updated a few hours after we first posted it to include additional reporting.]

Photo: Purple Slog/Flickr