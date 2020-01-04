Maui County Council Establishes Climate Action and Resilience Committee

Just what I asked for this Christmas!

In other restructuring business, the County Council established the Climate Action and Resilience Committee on Friday, Dec. 27. The new committee follows a resolution passed on Dec. 20, authored by Councilmember Kelly King, titled “Acknowledging a climate emergency and committing to an immediate just transition and emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe climate.”

Among many goals, the resolution “commits the County of Maui to implementing an immediate Just Transition and emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe climate, including work to drastically reduce countywide emissions of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases and safely drawing down carbon from the atmosphere no later than 2030, while accelerating adaptation and resilience strategies in preparations for intensifying climate-change impacts.” The resolution hopes to establish Maui as a global leader in addressing the climate emergency.

The new committee, which will be chaired by Councilmember Kelly King and vice-chaired by Councilmember Shane Sinenci, will address issues related to sea level rise, deforestation, pollution, energy issues, and protecting the natural environment. In the shuffle of committee reorganization, the Multimodal Transportation and the Water and Infrastructure Committees were combined into a single committee, the Water, Infrastructure, and Transportation Committee. Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura will chair that committee, with Lee as the vice chair.



Share this:

Comments

comments