Maui County Council Chair Mike White will NOT seek reelection this year

Yep, Maui County Council Chair Mike White just pulled a Paul Ryan and announced that he’s calling it quits this year as a Maui County elected official.

“After much thought and contemplation, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election to the Maui County Council in 2018 and will retire at the end of my term,” White wrote in an email to supporters. “In January, I will continue my full-time role at the Kaanapali Beach Hotel where I have been the general manager since 1985.”

That’s right, kids: you won’t have Mike White to kick around anymore. But if he’s gone, who will shill for the visitor industry on the Council? Who will try to assert questionable powers and authorities against other councilmembers who disagree with him? Who will comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted of Maui County in his absence?

Oh, I’m sure someone will step up. In fact, this Maui Now post on White’s decision says White has already endorsed former Councilmember Mike Molina–who ran unsuccessfully against him back in 2014.

Obviously this is a developing story and we’ll hear more it about in the coming days and weeks…

Here’s an image of part of White’s email to supporters:

Photo of Mike White courtesy County of Maui