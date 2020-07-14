Mailing of Primary Election Ballots to Maui County Registered Voters Set to Begin July 14

Ballot packages for the primary election are set to be mailed out beginning July 14, County Clerk Kathy Kaohu announced today in accordance with Section 11-103, Hawaii Revised Statutes.

“Beginning this 2020 election year, voting will be conducted by an all-mail system. And while Primary Election Day is on Aug. 8, voters do not need to wait to vote,” County Clerk Kaohu said.

“Registered voters in Maui County may receive their ballot packets as early as July 15. When voters receive their ballot, they are encouraged to 1) complete their voting on their ballot, 2) sign the affirmation statement on their return envelope, and 3) return their ballot in the self-addressed postage-paid return envelope via our elections partner, the United States Postal Service,” Clerk Kaohu said.

Voters are reminded to watch for their ballot in the mail. If you are a registered voter and do not receive your ballot by July 21, 2020, please call the Office of the County Clerk at (808) 270-7749 to verify the status of your ballot. https://www.mauicounty.gov/1965/Elections-Division

Comments

comments