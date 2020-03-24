Gov. Ige Issues Stay-At-Home Order for State

Following lockdown orders for Honolulu and Maui, Governor David Ige Monday announced a statewide “stay-at-home” order set to begin at 12:01am Wednesday. “The threat of COVID-19 is unprecedented and it requires even more aggressive actions,” Ige said, adding “a statewide order is necessary for cohesion and consistency.”

With rules for the Maui and Honolulu lockdowns already set, Ige issued a similar set of restrictions for Hawai’i and Kaua’i. In addition, he announced a deadline extension for filing 2019 Hawai’i income tax to July 20, 2020, similar to the federal extension issued earlier in the month. Those expecting tax refunds for 2019 were told to file “as soon as possible.”

Ige stressed the need for all state residents to stay home, or at their place of residence. “These efforts are all aimed at social distancing, the single most effective way of controlling this deadly virus, as alien as it might be for us here in the Aloha State.”

During the question and answer portion of his press conference, Ige acknowledged difficulties with state unemployment offices being overwhelmed with claims. “I assure you that everyone who qualifies for an unemployment benefit will receive the benefit and we are working to get that money out to them as quickly as we can.”

Ige also said the state is trying to ramp up testing for the COVID-19 virus, following the announcement today that a new process allows a test and outcome to be completed within 45 minutes. “We are working to ensure that we can get access to that equipment and to make those resources available to those who most need it.”



