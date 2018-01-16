Hawaii Judicial Council seeks applicants for state Ethics Commission

The Judicial Council is seeking to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Hawaii State Ethics Commission; the terms on the commission will run from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawaii State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawaii, and may not hold any other public office. Commission service is voluntary but travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oahu will be reimbursed.

Governor David Ige will select the commissioners from two nominees for each vacancy submitted by the Judicial Council.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by Feb. 7, 2018 to: Judicial Council, Hawaii Supreme Court, 417 S. King St., Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813-2902.

Applications are available on the Hawaii State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council at 808-539-4702.

Photo: Alpha Stock Images