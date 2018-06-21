Haiku Community Association 2018 Primary Candidate Forum

The Haiku Community Association Primary Candidate Forum was held the night of June 20, 2018. Take the time to learn more about these candidates, and remember to vote in the primary on August 11! This will determine who is on the ballot for the general election November 6.

Learn more here: https://www.mauicounty.gov/1965/Elections-Division and register to vote by July 12!

Featured at this forum are (in the order of their introduction, from right to left):

Candidates for County Council, East Maui

-Claire Carroll

-Shane Sinenci

Candidates for State Representative, District 13 (Haiku, Hana, Kaupo, Kipahulu, Nahiku, Paia, Kahoolawe, Lanai, Molokai, Molokini)

-Swami Nikhilananda

-John-Bull English

-Lynn Decoite

Candidates for State Senate, District 7 (Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe)

-Michael Tengan

-Kalani English

Candidates for County Council, Makawao, Haiku, Pa‘ia

-Trinette Furtado

-Mike Molina

Video: Tommy Russo