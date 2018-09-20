Federal funding for Native Hawaiian child care on Maui

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award $1 million in federal funding to Maui Family Support Services to support the Quality Care for Hawaiian Keiki Project, which provides child care subsidies to Native Hawaiian families.

“With this funding, Maui Family Support Services can continue to provide Native Hawaiians the access to child care that is so critical to working families,” said Senator Schatz.

Founded in 1980, MFSS provides family support services, including child care, support groups, and life skills training, on Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lana‘i.

Photo courtesy Facebook/Brian Schatz