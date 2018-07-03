Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard dodges debate

On Monday, July 2, candidates for contested offices in the State of Hawai‘i gathered at Kamehameha Schools’ Kapalama, Oahu campus for Hawaii News Now’s “Super Debate.” Contenders for the offices of Lieutenant Governor, 1st U.S. Congressional District Representative, and Governor took the stage to answer questions, challenge the competition and leave a lasting impression on the audience. It was an informative night for voters, with one glaring omission.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard was absent, and there was no debate for the 2nd U.S. Congressional District. The district includes Maui and most of the state, except for urban Honolulu.

In a June 30 Honolulu Star-Advertiser article, Hawaii News Now news director Scott Humber explained that HNN had been trying for more than a month to schedule a debate with 2nd Congressional District candidates, but Gabbard declined to participate. Humber left the invitation open, stating, “It is the right thing to do for the voters.”

This debate dodging has frustrated Gabbard’s opponent in the race for a seat in Congress, Sherry Alu Campagna. “Hawaii’s voters in Congressional District 2 are restricted by mainstream media and organizations from making a fair comparison between Tulsi Gabbard and her only viable contender, Sherry Alu Campagna; a Democrat, an environmental scientist, state commissioner, Native Hawaiian, and parent of a Kamehameha Schools student,” the challenger’s camp wrote in a July 2 statement.

“Furthermore, this subversive form of censorship blocks the democratic process during an election by prohibiting CD2 constituents from holding Tulsi Gabbard accountable for her wishy-washy voting record and alliances with foreign dictators who have committed egregious human rights violations against their people, including Modi, El Sisi, and Assad. Additionally, the exclusion of CD2 from the Super Debate underscores the fact that CD2 voters do not get the attention by politicians and the media that Honolulu does,” the statement said.

Despite making national headlines in 2016 by calling for more debates during the Democratic Primary between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, time has shown that Rep. Gabbard’s stance is less principled than it seems at face value. Gabbard pulled the same evasive maneuver in 2016, when she refused to debate her opponent, Maui democrat Shay Chan Hodges.

Gabbard, who once said, “More and more people on the ground from states across the country are calling for more debates, are wanting to have this transparency and this greater engagement in our democratic process,” on MSNBC, according to a Huffington Post story, later told previous MauiTime Editor Anthony Pignataro regarding Chan Hodges’ request for four debates: “In response to your question, the campaign does not plan to comment on or respond to Ms. Chan-Hodges’ demands.”

No need to comment; the hypocrisy is worth a thousand words.

Erika Tsuji, a spokeswoman for Gabbard, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Rep. Gabbard’s priorities lay elsewhere, and that the congresswoman is “spending the limited precious time she’s able to be home with her constituents, discussing issues of importance with them, including difficulties they are having due to the recent natural disasters on Kauai, Oahu, and Hawaii island, especially the victims of the Puna lava flow, as well as fulfilling her National Guard service requirements.”

I’d question any time an elected official’s “priorities” restrict them from public accountability and transparency. More likely, as Hawai‘i’s second-most popular politician, Rep. Gabbard is coasting on fame. She controls the narrative with the reach of her incumbency and popularity, and eliminates challenges by directing constituents to carefully crafted social media messages and photo-ops. In her position, she has nothing to gain from a debate, but the world to lose.

Unfortunately, however, it’s the voters of the 2nd Congressional District of Hawai‘i who lose an opportunity to engage in democracy, hold an elected official accountable, and make better-informed voting decisions.

As Tulsi herself has said, debates are an issue of “democracy, of freedom of speech and defending that which so many have sacrificed and given their lives for.” And, as Sherry Alu Campagna stated, “Blocking debates from happening, through non-participation, is the opposite of democracy.”

