Come cruise w/ Uncle Walter

This weekend Walter Ritte is on Maui and they’re cruising Pa‘ia, Ha‘iku & East Maui old school truck style to see you! Ballots are here, help spread the word about Uncle Walter! They’ll have seeds, garden starters, fresh organic produce, and Walter Ritte car magnets to give out, so come get some!

On Saturday, July 18th starting with sign waving at Baldwin Beach Park from 8:30-10:30am, a lunchtime talk story with Aunty Mopsy (Facebook Live), followed by an afternoon truck rally starting at 2pm, from Pai‘a Bay to Ha‘iku. Then on Sunday Uncle Walter will be cruising through Kea‘nae , Nahiku, and Hana Town for a drive thru talk story.

Mask up, bring your hae Hawai‘i, throw shakas, and join the sign wave, the truck rally or BOTH! It’s go time!

Donate on: Ritte.org

